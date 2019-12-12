Impressive stat as Mason Greenwood becomes youngest Man Utd player ever to achieve this feat

Man Utd were in action in the Europa League on Thursday night and eventually ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were well off the pace in the first half as the two sides went in goalless, but they quickly put things right after the break and scored four goals in 11 minutes.

SEE MORE: Video: Mason Greenwood scores stunning goal to make it 4-0 to Man United vs AZ Alkmaar

Ashley Young and Juan Mata both got themselves on the scoresheet while youngster Mason Greenwood helped himself to a brace with two top-quality strikes.

That result ensured United finished top of Group L, and they will now go into the draw next week hoping to enjoy an extended run in the competition.

Meanwhile, Greenwood made a bit of history with his double as noted in the tweet below, as he became the youngster Man Utd player ever to score two or more goals in a European game.

The record was previously held by current teammate Marcus Rashford, while the likes of Wayne Rooney, George Best and Ryan Giggs complete the top five in an illustrious list of Man Utd legends.

Greenwood and Rashford will be hoping to be seen in a similar light by the time they hang their boots up, but they’re well off that stage as they both bagged a brace in Europe at the age of 18, with the former pipping him to the record by 45 days.