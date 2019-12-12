Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly attracted plenty of interest with a string of clubs said to be interested in him ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s been a difficult time for the 19-year-old since his arrival at the Nou Camp from Toulouse in January in terms of struggling for minutes, as he made just two appearances in the second half of last season.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi recommends transfer of £38million-rated Arsenal star for Barcelona

He’s featured just three times so far this campaign, but after an impressive outing against Inter in the Champions League in midweek, it appears as though the youngster has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Watford, Southampton and Monaco are all keen on him, and so it remains to be seen if firstly an agreement is reached between club and player to move him on in the New Year, and in turn which of the clubs he has a preference for.

It’s added in the report that while Todibo wants to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, if he is encouraged to move on, then he could listen to any offers made.

With Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti all ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona, it’s difficult to see his current situation changing any time soon and so perhaps an exit would make sense for all concerned.

He does appear to be a top talent though and he will no doubt benefit from a more prominent role to improve and develop his game while gaining experience and maturity.

With that in mind, it could be a sensible idea from a Barcelona perspective to include a buy-back clause of sort in any deal that leads to his exit, as they may well want to call him back in the future if he begins to fulfil his potential.