Inter are reportedly planning on making two signings in the January transfer window to give Antonio Conte reinforcements for the second half of the campaign.

The Nerazzurri currently lead the way in Serie A after 15 games, as they sit two points above nearest rivals and reigning champions Juventus.

They did suffer disappointment this week though as they crashed out of the Champions League after their defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday night, and so they’ll have to make do with the Europa League moving forward.

Time will tell just how seriously Conte takes the competition as the Serie A title will arguably be the priority as the season goes on, and the Italian tactician could be handed a major boost as it’s suggested that Inter are planning new signings in January.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Udinese ace Rodrigo De Paul and Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso are said to be on the transfer radar of the Italian giants.

De Paul, 25, has had a quiet season thus far having impressed previously, as he’s managed just one goal and two assists in 13 appearances.

Despite that, given his technical quality and versatility to offer options in attack and midfield, he could be seen as a useful addition to the Inter squad especially considering the injuries to the likes of Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella and Alexis Sanchez currently.

As for Alonso, Inter are lacking quality depth in that department behind Kwadwo Asamoah, and so adding competition could be a smart move.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the pair to arrive at the San Siro in the New Year, but should Inter make signings to improve the squad, it will certainly strengthen their case and ability to end Juve’s dominant run in Serie A in recent years.