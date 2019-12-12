Pundit Danny Murphy believes Leicester City star James Maddison would not turn down the chance to seal a transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has shone for Leicester and this has led to The Athletic and others claiming he’s a target for Man Utd in a move that could cost as much as £100million.

"You cannot tell me there's a young English footballer at Leicester, no matter how well they are doing, who would turn down Manchester United. It's not going to happen." Do United still hold the same lure? ? Watch #TheDebate on Sky Sports Premier League. pic.twitter.com/wxCVIZjHrS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 11, 2019

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils could persuade Leicester to sell after also raiding them for Harry Maguire in the summer, but Murphy sees no circumstances in which Maddison himself would snub a move to Old Trafford.

This is despite United looking a worse side than Leicester this season, though of course there’s simply no comparison between the two clubs in terms of history and prestige.