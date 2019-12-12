Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Rangers wonderkid Leon King.

The 15-year-old is linked with the Premier League giants by the Daily Record, who add that City are also keen on another Rangers youngster in the form of Kai Kennedy.

The report suggests the Scottish giants could have trouble holding on to both these promising players, with interest from bigger clubs seemingly mounting.

The Daily Record also link Bayern Munich and Roma as admirers of Kennedy, so it may well become harder and harder for Rangers to persuade these players that their future lies at Ibrox.

City have spent a lot of money on transfers in recent years, but it seems they’re still keen to build for the future by identifying and recruiting the best young players who might not necessarily get into their first-team any time soon.

Chelsea also seem to be moving in that direction as manager Frank Lampard builds his team around a number of players from the club’s academy.

It could therefore be tempting for the likes of Kennedy and King to try to further their careers at the Etihad Stadium or Stamford Bridge.