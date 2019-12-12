Liverpool are being tipped as the favourites ahead of Manchester United to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

According to the Daily Mirror, the England international looks set to leave his current club for a fee of around £120million, and there’s no doubt he could be a superb signing for either Liverpool or Man Utd.

The Mirror also quote Simon Hughes of The Athletic as saying on a podcast that he believes the Reds are interested in a deal for Sancho, and that they can afford his asking price.

He goes on to say that, if the youngster’s choice came down to Liverpool or United, it would be Jurgen Klopp’s side in pole position to get the signing done.

“It’s quite clear that Liverpool would quite like to sign Jadon Sancho,” Hughes told The Athletic’s podcast, as quoted by the Mirror.

“It’s quite clear that they’re monitoring his availability and if he was available, Liverpool would have the money to sign him.

“It’s whether he’s available at that time and whether it correlates with Liverpool’s needs at that time.”

He added: “If he wanted to move back to England and Liverpool wanted him, Liverpool are going to be ahead of Manchester United in the pecking order.

“There’s no doubt about that. Liverpool are a much better team at the moment, more attractive.”

This would be a blow for the Red Devils, who could really do with a marquee signing of a top young player like this to help them rebuild after a difficult few years.

Sancho seems ideal to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s somewhat unconvincing attack, while he’s arguably not even needed at Anfield.

Klopp already has a world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and it’s not clear how the German tactician might fit Sancho in.

Still, if LFC could beat one of their biggest rivals to this huge signing it would no doubt be seen as a major victory that could have a big long-term influence on the success of the respective clubs.