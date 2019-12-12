Liverpool transfer targets other than Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s name has been linked with Liverpool for the last week and expectations over a possible deal have hit a fever pitch. The 19-year-old has had a setback this season at the Signal Iduna Park after bursting onto the soccer scene last season and Borussia Dortmund may be ready to sell. However, the Reds transfer approach doesn’t make it seem likely that Sancho will actually arrive in January – or next summer for that matter.

Liverpool may be better off looking at other players to strengthen in January, that is, if they sign anyone at all. Sancho may be a top talent wanted by clubs around Europe, but these players could be had for far less that the £100 million Borussia Dortmund want for the winger.

Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid want to get rid of winger Thomas Lemar according to reports in France. The former Monaco player was a highly coveted youngster during his time at Monaco, but things have not worked one bit since arriving at Atletico Madrid. In Lemar’s defence, Atletico Madrid’s style of play doesn’t suit him as Diego Simeone defends first and attacks second.

Lemar was previously a €60m target for the Reds but could be bought for far less in January. Lemar scored three goals and tallied three assists last season after helping France win the World Cup. This season has seen him sit the bench making 10 substitute appearances.

Ryan Fraser

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is set to enter the final six months of his contract at the Vitality Stadium. Valued at £27m, Liverpool could get Fraser for a song due to his contract nearing its end. Fraser would be a squad player at best with the Reds providing cover for Liverpool’s front three.

A move for the winger could see the eventual departures of James Milner and/or Adam Lallana next summer. Milner’s contract will end with no new deal currently on the table. Lallana has a club option but Liverpool have not yet activated it. Fraser could be moulded into a left-back to play as fellow Scotsman Andy Robertson’s back-up. Fraser seems like the type of player the Liverpool transfer committee would covet.

Sander Berge

Liverpool are regularly linked with young prospects yet a player that has broken into the first team and established himself is needed this January. Genk defensive midfielder Sander Berge impressed Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s Champions League group stage matches against Genk. Sure, the Reds won both games, but Berge was solid in midfield. The 21-year-old could be brought in as cover for Fabinho. The Brazilian is currently on the treatment table with an ankle injury. He won’t be back until sometime in January.

Berge would not only be able to fill in for Fabinho but would give Klopp further options. With the number of games Liverpool must play this season, having a Fabinho alternative could be a major boost to the team. Fabinho could also be put in central defence if needed to give Klopp further options. Berge is valued at £20m and will enter the final 18 months of his contract in January.