Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a dig at club legend Peter Schmeichel for ending up at Manchester City towards the end of his career.

The former goalkeeper left Man Utd in 1999 after eight seasons of great service to the Red Devils, and initially joined Sporting Lisbon before end up back in the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2001/02.

The following season, Schmeichel controversially joined United’s rivals Man City, and it’s clear current manager Solskjaer doesn’t think too highly of his old team-mate’s decision.

Speaking about it now on Soccer AM, as quoted by the Metro, the Norwegian tactician mentioned the Dane’s spell in the blue half of Manchester and made it clear he felt it should not have happened.

Asked of his memories of playing Manchester City, Solskjaer said: “Honestly I cannot remember. When I came Man City weren’t in the Premier League. It must have been 2000 or 2001. I don’t have many good memories of the derbies.

“I remember losing the last one at Maine Road. I scored but we lost. I didn’t score in a win.

“I actually scored against Peter Schmeichel but he should never have played for Manchester City anyway. Ah well. That’s another story.”

United fans will surely agree and know how Solskjaer feels, with the former striker himself clearly holding the club close to his heart.

Schmeichel is still loved by MUFC supporters and considered a legend for his contribution to the club, but there’s no doubt he damaged his reputation slightly with that brief stint at City.