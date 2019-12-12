Manchester United may reportedly be shifting their stance on the Paul Pogba transfer situation amid interest from Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Pogba is refusing to play for the club again and wants to leave, with Real now hoping to capitalise on this situation by trying an offer of cash plus James Rodriguez to United.

The report adds that Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may now be more open to allowing Pogba to leave after seeing how his team have coped during his lengthy absence through injury, despite initially being dead against the idea.

The France international has not had the desired impact for much of his time at Old Trafford and it’s debatable if they actually would miss him that much if he were to be sold.

It’s obviously a risk given how good Pogba can be on his day, but it may also be that he and Man Utd are simply not the right fit at this moment in time.

Don Balon suggest Rodriguez could be offered to United, but one imagines the club could probably do better to simply try and get a straight cash payment for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Rodriguez has not been at his best for a while now and it’s hard to imagine he’d be the upgrade on Pogba that MUFC so urgently need.