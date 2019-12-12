Manchester United will reportedly have to pay a fee of £128million in order to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The 25-year-old has made 270 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 35 goals and providing 18 assists. The Spanish international continues to be a key part of Diego Simeone’s side, featuring in 21 matches in La Liga this season and scoring one goal against Athletic Bilbao.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Manchester United are interested in signing Saul but Atletico Madrid will demand £128m for the transfer, according to additional information from Goal. The report also suggests that the Red Devils will try to sign the Spaniard in January if Paul Pogba departs.

One of the finest midfielders in Europe, Saul would undoubtedly be a fine addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. However, Atletico Madrid will surely try their best to keep one of their most important players.

Still, if they are to let go of him, the La Liga giants could be in line to make a very healthy profit out of Saul’s transfer. Given that his current contract expires in 2026, Los Rojiblancos can demand a high fee for him.

United have looked weak in midfield at times this season, with Saul surely a considerable upgrade on players like Fred and Andreas Pereira.