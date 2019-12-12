Lionel Messi has reportedly recommended Barcelona seal the transfer of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spain international has been a fine performer for the Gunners in recent times, though he’s also had his troubles with injuries of late.

According to Don Balon, this has led to his value dropping somewhat, with the report suggesting he’d now cost around £38million.

It also seems that Barca may no longer be the front-runners for this potential signing, with Paris Saint-Germain now tipped by Don Balon to be at the front of the queue despite Messi’s enthusiasm about the player.

Bellerin could undoubtedly strengthen most top clubs around Europe and would be a big loss for Arsenal if he were to leave.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be strong at the back and a great asset going forward with his pace and ability on the ball.

Away from the pitch, Bellerin has also shown he’s a real character with his commitment to social causes, making him popular with the club’s fans.

It’s little wonder Messi is said to be keen on Barcelona re-signing Bellerin, who left the Catalan giants for the Emirates Stadium as a youngster.