Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

See below as Romano claims in a tweet that the Reds are negotiating a five-year contract for Minamino to move to Anfield and are prepared to pay his release clause.

Liverpool are in advanced talks for Takumi Minamino from Salzburg. They’re ready to pay the release clause thanks to great relationship with the Austrian club. Talks ongoing with Minamino and his agents for a 5-years contract. He also had bids from Ligue1 and BundesLiga. ?? #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2019

This looks an exciting potential signing for Liverpool, and various reports today suggests this January transfer deal is very much on the cards.

The Times have reported on LFC boss Jurgen Klopp being the driving force behind this signing.

Meanwhile, reliable journalist James Pearce has also stated the move looks “highly likely” and says he expects it to happen.

Understand it's highly likely that Minamino joins Liverpool in January. Expect it to happen. Exciting deal. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 12, 2019

Romano claims Minamino also had offers from clubs in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, but it looks like Liverpool are now in pole position to secure this transfer.

The Japan international should be a fine addition to Klopp’s squad and give the team more depth in attack for the second half of the season as they look like competing for both the Premier League and Champions League.