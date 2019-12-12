Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly the driving force behind the club accelerating a deal to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino this January.

The Japan international has looked hugely impressive this season and it could be that he’ll now be snapped up quickly this winter as Liverpool seem eager to do a deal on the cheap, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can definitely get this deal done, but the Times suggest Klopp is a long-time admirer of Minamino and senses an opportunity to sign him for well below his market value this January.

This is because he currently has a release clause of just £7.25million, while the Times claim Liverpool view him as being worth close to triple that amount.

The 24-year-old is a talented winger who has impressed in Champions League games against LFC this season, meaning Klopp has had a chance to get a good look at him.

Minamino looks to be the latest exciting talent to emerge from the Red Bull franchise, with a number of their clubs doing well in recent years to produce quality young players.

That smile from Klopp when Minamino scored at Anfield earlier this season…?pic.twitter.com/cYPamJ9BAj — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) December 12, 2019

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are among those to have come through that system and are now important members of Klopp’s squad at Anfield.

As noted by the Times, Liverpool don’t tend to make many signings in January, but it shows how highly they rate Minamino that they’re prepared to alter that strategy this year.