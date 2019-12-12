Menu

“Salah 2.0”, “Such a Klopp player” – These Liverpool fans thrilled by January signing tipped as “highly likely” by journalist

Loads of Liverpool fans are losing the plot right now as they respond to today’s transfer news regarding a move for Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international has been strongly linked with the Reds in a report from the Times, while renowned LFC journalist James Pearce has also tweeted that the deal looks “highly likely” this January.

It’s fair to say Minamino certainly caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League group stages this season, including when he scored against Liverpool at Anfield.

While you have to wonder how much most fans actually knew about this player before today, there does seem to be a lot of genuine excitement about the rumoured signing on social media.

See below for some reaction as Liverpool fans tip manager Jurgen Klopp to get it right in the transfer market again after so many recent successful purchases that have elevated the club to an incredibly high level.

Will Minamino be LFC’s next success story? This lot seem to think so…

