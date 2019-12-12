Loads of Liverpool fans are losing the plot right now as they respond to today’s transfer news regarding a move for Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international has been strongly linked with the Reds in a report from the Times, while renowned LFC journalist James Pearce has also tweeted that the deal looks “highly likely” this January.

Understand it's highly likely that Minamino joins Liverpool in January. Expect it to happen. Exciting deal. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 12, 2019

It’s fair to say Minamino certainly caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League group stages this season, including when he scored against Liverpool at Anfield.

While you have to wonder how much most fans actually knew about this player before today, there does seem to be a lot of genuine excitement about the rumoured signing on social media.

See below for some reaction as Liverpool fans tip manager Jurgen Klopp to get it right in the transfer market again after so many recent successful purchases that have elevated the club to an incredibly high level.

Will Minamino be LFC’s next success story? This lot seem to think so…

Minamino would be a brilliant signing, such a Klopp player. — sergio (@yuhef2bmed) December 12, 2019

Minamino is such a Jurgen Klopp player. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) December 10, 2019

Calling it now. Minamino under Klopp will be Salah 2.0. Will be a superb signing — Mr Kipling (@Spiderchoc) December 12, 2019

If ever there was a Jurgen Klopp type player it's Minamino of Salzburg ? — Anthony Williamson (@Anthony12028222) December 12, 2019

Minamino has scored 11 goals in 22 games for Japan. That’s a very good return. He’s only 24 and hopefully has a really high ceiling that Klopp can help him reach. — Angelos (@LFC_Ace) December 12, 2019

I couldn't be more all in on the Minamino move. Everything about it is boss. Cheap and deadly. The dude ran us ragged at times. Be a proper Klopp signing. Will be gutted if this doesn't come through. — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) December 12, 2019

You can tell Jurgen Klopp wanted Minamino from that smile. ? pic.twitter.com/c3gSVN1MJb — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 12, 2019

Minamino is a typical Klopp kinda player …. Will be an excellent addition — lllll lll lllllll l (@dGhost_) December 12, 2019