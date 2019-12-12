Red Bull Salzburg have confirmed ongoing transfer talks with Liverpool over a deal for Japanese forward Takumi Minamino.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the talented 24-year-old by various sources today, and the Guardian now quote Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund as confirming the club are in talks and flattered to have their players targeted by a big name like Liverpool.

He said, as quoted by the Guardian: “I can confirm that there are talks with Liverpool at the moment. It is an honour to see the calibre of clubs who are interested in our players.”

Minamino looks like he could be an ideal signing for LFC at the moment, with Jurgen Klopp arguably in need of more depth in attacking positions.

Although Liverpool have the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri competing for places up front, they’re some way off the calibre of their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Minamino would add more depth and could be a superb long-term addition to the squad as he’s still relatively young and could keep improving under Klopp’s expert guidance.

Liverpool fans on Twitter today seem to have reacted with plenty of excitement to the news, and Salzburg’s confirmation only makes this move look even more likely now.