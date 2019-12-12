Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Benjamin Mendy for his performance against Dinamo Zagreb yesterday.

Due to injuries, the French international has made only 34 appearances for City since joining them from Monaco on a transfer fee of £52 million according to BBC.

Mendy played the entirety of yesterday’s Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb, providing an assist. Manchester City eventually came back from behind to win 4-1 with Gabriel Jesus scoring a hat-trick while Phil Foden scoring their fourth.

Guardiola hailed Mendy and said that he played his best game of the season. Speaking to Manchester City’s official website, the Spaniard said: “Mendy played best game of the season. It is normal for a long time not playing. He has incredible physicality when he is fit when his mind is in the right position. He’s in an extraordinary player. Now, they have to fight between them – each other – and we will decide who plays at left-back.”

A fit Mendy is very dangerous on the left flank and Guardiola will be hoping that the 25-year-old is in good shape. It’ll be interesting to see if the French international will start against Arsenal on Saturday ahead of Angelino. Nevertheless, Guardiola will be more than pleased to have a few options at left-back.