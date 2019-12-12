Revealed: How Liverpool beat Man Utd to top target as they close in on £7.25m deal

Liverpool are reportedly all set to secure the £7.25m signing of RB Salzburg star Takumi Minamino in January, beating Man Utd to his signature.

The 24-year-old has impressed so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

The Reds have been able to have a closer look at him during their Champions League clashes this season, and so it appears as though they are entirely convinced by his quality moving forward as he’s tipped to become a key addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, in a crucial development in the transfer battle for the Japanese international, The Mirror claim that the Merseyside giants were able to beat rivals Man Utd to his signing as the Red Devils were ‘oblivious’ to his release clause.

It’s suggested that Liverpool have been in talks for a number of weeks with Salzburg over a possible deal and have now made their move, and it’s during those talks where they took advantage of the situation and were made aware of his release clause which is well below his market value.

No deal has been confirmed as of yet but the report goes on to note that he is expected to undergo his medical in the coming weeks and will discuss personal terms with a move to Anfield certainly now on the cards.

It will be a blow for Man Utd though considering the report suggests that they were very much interested in Minamino, and perhaps the lack of knowledge on his valuation has now cost them as it certainly sounds as though Liverpool are in pole position to wrap a deal in the New Year and for a bargain price.