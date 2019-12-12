Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly already spoken with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho about a transfer to the west London club.

According to Don Balon, the Blues are preparing a €120million bid to Dortmund for Sancho, who seems to have become a priority target for Lampard.

Sancho has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football after the move to Germany earlier in his career.

The England international started out at Manchester City before leaving to further his career at Dortmund, but it makes sense that he could now head back to the Premier League.

Chelsea would do well to snap him up, with Lampard’s side still somewhat lacking options up front after selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid during the summer.

CFC were under a transfer ban at the time so could not sign a replacement for Hazard, but Sancho looks to perfectly fit the bill for what the club needs in that area.

Lampard himself has recently hinted that is the kind of signing he’ll be looking for in the near future.

“I think it will be a bit fluid and discussions will be ongoing from now about where we can strengthen,” Lampard said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Of course, with Eden leaving we lost a lot of goals and creation in that particular position.

“Today we’ve missed some chances and we can look at strengthening and pushing and getting more competition in those areas.”