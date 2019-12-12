Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado has risked the wrath of his old fans after admitting he’d love to see star player Harry Kane seal a transfer to the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Spaniard, who played for Spurs between 2013 and 2015, is now back in La Liga with Granada, but remembers Kane well from his time in north London.

Soldado watched Kane in training before he really broke through as a first-team regular for the club, and the England international has since gone on to become one of the deadliest finishers in the world.

It’s easy to imagine Kane should shine at an elite club like Real or Barca, but of course Tottenham fans will hope he can continue to commit the best years of his career to them.

Soldado, however, can’t help but admit he’d like to see how the 26-year-old would get on at one of Spain’s big two.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, he said: “I don’t think there is a limit to what he can do. I still don’t think we have seen the best of Harry Kane.

“I would like to see it (Kane at Real Madrid or Barcelona),” he added. “I remember shooting drills in training and the way he was so prolific with both feet.

“If you add to that the experience he now has, I don’t think he would have a problem adapting.”