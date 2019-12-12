Man Utd and Juventus are reportedly expecting to hold talks with RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland as they remain in the hunt for his signature.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a sensational season to date, scoring 28 goals and providing seven assists in just 22 appearances across all competitions.

While he couldn’t help Salzburg avoid an exit from the Champions League this week, he has certainly shown enough thus far to suggest that he has a big future ahead of him.

In turn, it comes as no surprise that he’s said to be attracting plenty of interest from around Europe, and now it’s suggested that both Man Utd and Juventus are still involved in a potential transfer battle.

As per The Guardian, it’s claimed that RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund could hold an advantage after Haaland visited the two clubs for talks, and so it remains to be seen if they perhaps lead the race at this stage.

However, the report goes on to note that talks are expected with Man Utd and Juventus for the €60m-rated forward, and so it remains to be seen if they are indeed held, and whether or not they influence Haaland’s decision on his future.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arguably left himself short up front with no replacements coming in.

With that in mind, signing Haaland would offer the Red Devils a long-term solution in that department, and a real goalscoring threat given his record so far this season.

As for Juventus, with neither Gonzalo Higuain nor Cristiano Ronaldo getting any younger, Haaland could also be seen as a crucial signing for the reigning Serie A champions moving forward and so they will hope that any potential talks will lead to a switch to Italy instead.