Rio Ferdinand feels that Liverpool will win the Champions League again this season.

The Reds lifted their 6th European Cup by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid back in June. This season, they’ve been in magnificent form across all competitions, losing just one fixture so far.

Ferdinand feels that Liverpool will win their seventh Champions League this season because they seem the most complete team at the moment. As quoted by the Mirror, the Manchester United legend told on BT Sport: “Liverpool just look the most complete team. They have got that mentality now. They were on the cusp of winning for a few years and they got over the line last season. They look like they are going to win the Premier League and they have that mentality that they aren’t going to lose. They know they are going to win.”

Ferdinand has a fair point here. The best teams don’t stand out from the others just because they have better players but also because of their mentality. Liverpool have shown their mentality time and again which is why they have a very good chance of winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Reds’ opponents in the last 16 will be decided on Monday. The teams they could possibly face are Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

Liverpool’s next match is against Watford on Saturday.