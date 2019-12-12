‘They need a rest’ – These Manchester United fans on Solskjaer starting key stars vs AZ Alkmaar

Only five players that were involved in Manchester United’s impressive win over rivals Man City will start tonight’s Europa League tie against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has decided to give an opportunity to promising youngsters Axel Tuanzebe, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Joe Garner tonight.

Despite Solskjaer’s heavy rotation of the side, key players Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are still in the starting lineup – something that has raised question marks with some fans.

Here’s how the Red Devils will lineup tonight:

Here's how we line up to face AZ Alkmaar ?#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2019

Check out reaction to the teamsheet from some United supporters:

Should have rested Martial and Maguire — Abdul (@Mo_Abdul14) December 12, 2019

Why play Maguire and Martial? We have lots of important games and they need a rest — Muslih Salim (@MuslihSalim) December 12, 2019

Maguire needs to rest — ????????? (@NezarAndi) December 12, 2019

Imagine playing an injury prone Martial ? — Ole Time (@oleHasWonIt) December 12, 2019

Why is Martial and Maguire playing in a meaningless game and laird should have started ????? — Abdi. (@AbdiIska) December 12, 2019

Not keen but glad rashford is getting rest and Bissaka for Everton. Matic to slow to stiff buzzing for Garner greenwood and axel that’s it ?? — salford utd red (@salfordutdred) December 12, 2019

Let’s be real we shouldn’t start Martial. Let greenwood lead the line. No need to risk injury — JTG Productions (@JTGProductionYT) December 12, 2019

The Red Devils have already secured qualification for the next stage of the Europa League, but a win or draw this evening will see United finish first in their group.

Of course finishing top of their group is likely to lead to an easier fixture for the Manchester outfit in the knockout stages, but it means that some key players won’t get the chance to have a rest.

Solskjaer’s men host Everton on the weekend. Duncan Ferguson has inspired the Toffees since taking caretaker charge so all of United’s players need to be at their absolute best to get a win.

Will Solskjaer’s decision to play the likes of Maguire and Martial come back to haunt him on the weekend?