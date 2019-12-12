Menu

‘They need a rest’ – These Manchester United fans on Solskjaer starting key stars vs AZ Alkmaar

Only five players that were involved in Manchester United’s impressive win over rivals Man City will start tonight’s Europa League tie against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has decided to give an opportunity to promising youngsters Axel Tuanzebe, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Joe Garner tonight.

Despite Solskjaer’s heavy rotation of the side, key players Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are still in the starting lineup – something that has raised question marks with some fans.

Here’s how the Red Devils will lineup tonight:

Check out reaction to the teamsheet from some United supporters:

The Red Devils have already secured qualification for the next stage of the Europa League, but a win or draw this evening will see United finish first in their group.

Of course finishing top of their group is likely to lead to an easier fixture for the Manchester outfit in the knockout stages, but it means that some key players won’t get the chance to have a rest.

Solskjaer’s men host Everton on the weekend. Duncan Ferguson has inspired the Toffees since taking caretaker charge so all of United’s players need to be at their absolute best to get a win.

Will Solskjaer’s decision to play the likes of Maguire and Martial come back to haunt him on the weekend?

