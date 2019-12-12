Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara reportedly wants a transfer back to Spain.

The Spanish international joined Bayern in 2013 and has since played 215 matches across all competitions for them, scoring 28 goals and providing 37 assists.

Sport Bild claim that Thiago is unhappy at Bayern and is eyeing up a return to Spain.

A product of Barcelona’s youth team, the Spanish international had a fine spell with the Blaugrana during which he made 100 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists. Thiago won eight trophies while at Barca that included the Champions League in 2011.

Currently valued at €70million according to Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old has been a key player for Bayern Munich and has won 13 trophies with them so far, so his departure could be a real blow.

He has made 20 appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season so far, providing two assists against Red Star Belgrade and Tottenham, and one imagines the Bundesliga giants could probably do with keeping him till at least 2021 when his current contract expires.

One imagines there are a number of fine La Liga clubs like Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia where Thiago could find first-team opportunities.