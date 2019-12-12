Tottenham are reportedly willing to let go of Victor Wanyama in January for a fee of £10 million.

The Kenyan international has made 97 appearances for the North London club since joining them from Southampton, scoring seven goals and providing an assist. This season, Wanyama has been anything but a regular under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho. He has made four appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are willing to let go of Wanyama in January and will sell him for £10 million.

The 28-year-old was a regular for Spurs in his first season but has since fallen down the pecking order due to injuries. Currently, the North London club has some fine midfielders and it seems that Wanyama may not find much first-team opportunities under Jose Mourinho.

Hence, a move away from Tottenham would probably do good for the Kenyan international as far as game time is concerned.