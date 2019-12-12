UEFA Defines the Qualifying Matches for the 2020 Championship

UEFA held this Friday, November 22th, at its headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland) the draw to determine the remaining matches to be defined among the 16 teams with the right to participate in the qualifiers, according to their results in the UEFA Nations League once the qualifiers phase was over.

The matches between Iceland-Romania, Bulgaria-Hungary, and Scotland-Israel cements the qualifying rounds for the European Championship 2020, which already included the games between Georgia-Belarus, North Macedonia-Kosovo, Norway-Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina-Northern Ireland and Slovakia-Republic of Ireland.

With this draw, the UEFA 2020 is almost ready. The winners of these matches will join the other 20 qualifiers: Spain, England, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Poland, France, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Holland, Croatia, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark and Wales.

The 16 playoff teams are: Iceland, from League A; Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, from League B; Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary and Romania, from League C; and Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Belarus, from League D.

According to the competition regulations, the qualifiers will be played on four routes, A, B, C and D, and the semifinals of route D were already determined: Georgia-Belarus and North Macedonia-Kosovo. The semifinals of route B: Bosnia & Herzegovina-Northern Ireland and Slovakia-Republic of Ireland, and one semifinal of route C: Norway-Serbia.

The draw of the playoffs throws essential conclusions for the Euro 2020, which has many conditions: for example, the champion of League B (Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Rep Ireland) will go to Group E with Spain. Recall that, in this group, San Mamés (Bilbao) and Aviva (Dublin) are the hosts. Thus, Ireland, if qualified, could play two home games. Spain, meanwhile, is already guaranteed to play at home all three games of the first phase.

The draw, in which the former Greek player Angelos Charisteas, UEFA 2004 champion in which Greece participated, only had to define the semifinal of route C, which will be played by Scotland and Israel, and the semifinals of route A, which will be Iceland-Romania and Bulgaria-Hungary.

These semifinals will be played in a single match format on March 26th, and the winners of each route will face each other in a final, which will leave the team that will qualify for the European Championship on March 31st.

According to the draw to determine which team will host each final, on route A the winner of Bulgaria-Hungary will act as local. On route B the one from Bosnia & Herzegovina-Northern Ireland. On route C the one from Norway-Serbia and on route D the one from Georgia-Belarus.

The four winners of this last qualifier will join the 20 teams that made a pass at the end of the qualifying phase this week and will enter the draw for the competition next November 30th in Bucharest.