Chelsea could reportedly see US billionaire Todd Boehly launch a new bid to secure a takeover of the club, and is said to value the Blues at £3bn.

According to The Telegraph, the American financier, who is said to be worth nearly £5bn, has made Chelsea his top target as he looks to invest in a football club, but it’s noted that Roman Abramovich has insisted that the London giants are not for sale.

However, the report goes on to suggest that hasn’t put the LA Dodgers part-owner off as he has also had an offer rejected already, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he decides to submit an official bid to take Chelsea off Abramovich, and in turn if it’s enough to convince him to sell.

The Russian tycoon completed his own takeover of the Blues back in 2003 and has overseen a successful period in the club’s history.

Time will tell if he wishes to continue to add to those successes but given he has already rejected a string of reported offers in recent times, it doesn’t seem as though he has any interest in walking away from Chelsea at this moment in time.

That said, Boehly doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and so it remains to be seen if a second touted offer results in a breakthrough moving forward.