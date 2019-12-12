Menu

Video: Arsenal’s Lacazette scores header after pinpoint Saka cross vs Standard Liege

In the 77th minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Standard Liege and Arsenal, 18-year-old Gunners starlet Bukayo Saka whipped a dangerous cross into the box.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette won his battle with a Liege defender to head the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The Gunners seem to have kicked up the intensity after a slow start to today’s tie.

Check out the Frenchman’s goal below:

The Gunners can secure the top spot in their Europa League group if they can comeback and draw against the Belgian outfit tonight.

