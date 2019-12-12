Video: Ashley Young scores after amazing Man United team move vs AZ Alkmaar

In the 52nd minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar, the Red Devils took the lead against the Dutch outfit after a well-worked team move.

Versatile midfielder Andreas Pereira pulled off a stunning piece of skill in the corner to get past his man, Juan Mata laid the ball back to the ace and he picked out Nemanja Matic on the edge of the box.

The Serbian played an inch-perfect first-time pass into Mata and the Spaniard drilled the ball across goal.

Makeshift right-back Ashley Young was on hand at the far post to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at United’s wonderful team goal below:

Andreas Pereira, Matic e Mata participaram do GOL do Ashley Young. pic.twitter.com/nCqqcJJZE8 — Manchester United Brasil (@unitedbrazilian) December 12, 2019

It’s surprising to see a burst of lovely attacking football in a game that was relatively dull up until this moment.