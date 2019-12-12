Video: Bukayo Saka produces brilliant finish to draw Arsenal level vs Standard Liege

Concern would have been growing for Arsenal after they fell 2-0 down at Standard Liege on Thursday night, but the visitors came roaring back to draw level.

The Gunners knew that they simply needed to avoid defeat to ensure that they advance to the next stage of the Europa League, but their night was seemingly in danger of going horribly wrong as they went two down.

However, after Bukayo Saka provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette to bring Arsenal back into the encounter, he went from provider to goalscorer just three minutes later.

As seen in the video below, the 18-year-old played a clever one-two with his teammate to find some space on the edge of the box before producing a wonderful finish to curl his effort around the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

It was a brilliantly composed finish from the youngster, and Freddie Ljungberg will no doubt have breathed a huge sigh of relief to see his side come back into the game as a loss would undoubtedly have been a blow to their confidence after picking up a morale-boosting win over West Ham Utd on Monday night.

