Video: ‘Dive’ – These fans on Arsenal ace Guendouzi’s reaction to being fouled

In the opening stages of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Standard Liege today, Matteo Guendouzi crashed to the floor after some slight contact from former Tottenham ace Paul-José M’Poku.

The Standard Liege winger appeared to accidentally poke the Gunners midfielder in the eye whilst trying to shield the ball.

The ace’s arm just brushed across the face of the Frenchman but some fans believe that the Arsenal ace produced a ‘dive’ after the slight contact.

The commentator even described Guendouzi’s apparent theatrics as ‘ridiculous’.

Check out the incident below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Here’s what some football supporters made of Guendouzi’s reaction to being fouled:

Seriously guendouzi he hardly touched u that’s poor u haven’t been shot — martin woody wood (@bikerwoody2) December 12, 2019

Guendouzi what a dive — Jonesinio (@jonesiniho) December 12, 2019

24 seconds and Guendouzi faked an injury ? — ?Süe Ellen? (@sue_skyheart) December 12, 2019

Seeing Guendouzi continuously dive/embellish injuries is getting really annoying. #uel — Alex (@AlexandraJBarth) December 12, 2019

5 minutes in and a dive from Guendouzi and Smith Rowe already… most young players do it these days and I just don’t like it. — Jonathon Goodchild (@Jonathon_Good17) December 12, 2019

Guendouzi has emerged as one of Arsenal’s best players this season, the 20-year-old has been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise underwhelming start to the campaign for the Gunners.