Video: Mason Greenwood scores stunning goal to make it 4-0 to Man United vs AZ Alkmaar

In the 63rd minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between AZ Alkmaar and Manchester United, the Red Devils scored their fourth goal in 10 minutes to make it 4-0.

Juan Mata laid the ball off to the ace after Nemanja Matic won the ball back in midfield. The tricky attacker showcased his brilliant skill and composure to cut into the box and drill the ball into the bottom corner.

Greenwood may well be one of the best young finishers in Europe, the England youth international squeezed the ball in at the near post from an incredibly tight angle.

The 18-year-old scored his first goal of the night just six minutes before, the ace fired the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant finish from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the starlet’s sensational strike below:

This game has come to life! Mason Greenwood doubles his tally for Manchester United ?? 4?? United goals in 9?? minutes… pic.twitter.com/kgdHkxKy5P — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 12, 2019

There’s no doubting that Greenwood is one of England’s brightest young talents, fans will want to see more minutes for the ace in the Premier League after tonight’s display.