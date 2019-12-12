Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira as they line him up to take over at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Diario de Noticias, the Gunners have submitted their proposal to the Portuguese tactician, with the ball now in his court in terms of accepting it and taking over at the north London club.

Pereira seems a slightly surprising candidate for Arsenal, with many fans likely to be hoping for a bigger name to replace the recently-sacked Unai Emery.

The 51-year-old is currently coaching in the Chinese Super League, so needless to say, the Premier League looks a rather big step up.

Pereira’s previous experience includes stints in charge of the likes of Porto, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce.

The Times also recently linked him as an option for Everton, but one imagines he’d surely rather take a job at a bigger name like Arsenal if he is to move to England.

Diario de Noticias suggest Pereira is tempted by Arsenal’s offer, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days and if the club also makes approaches for other managerial candidates.

Other names linked with AFC include their former player Mikel Arteta, recently tipped as being a leading contender by the Telegraph, while Carlo Ancelotti’s availability after his sacking from Napoli this week has also seen him linked by another report from the Telegraph.