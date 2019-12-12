Roma team manager Morgan De Sanctis has revealed that the club are trying to reach a deal to sign Chris Smalling at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has emerged as a key figure for the Italian giants after joining them on a season-long loan deal this past summer, making a crucial impact to shore things up in defence.

Smalling has made 14 appearances so far this season, filling the void left behind by Kostas Manolas after his move to rivals Napoli.

Having impressed thus far, it would come as no surprise if Roma did indeed make an offer to Man Utd next summer to try and find an agreement for Smalling, and De Sanctis has revealed as much and also hinted that the player himself is open to extending his stay in the Italian capital.

“It is well known that we are trying to find a solution that makes everyone happy,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “We are in no rush, we want to get this right, and can also rely on the player, who said he is happy at Roma.”

Given the competition for places at Man Utd with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof arguably likely to remain ahead of Smalling in the pecking order, it’s questionable as to whether going back to Old Trafford would be the smart idea for the England international.

In turn, staying at Roma to continue to enjoy playing a more prominent role could suit him, but much will depend on the ability of the Italian giants to convince United to allow him to leave on a permanent basis with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer noting last month that he expects him to return.