Zidane jokes that Real Madrid would ‘eliminate’ Liverpool in UCL knockout tie

According to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane light-heartedly told the press that Los Blancos would ‘eliminate’ Champions League holders Liverpool.

The two sides could meet in the knockout stages of Europe’s most prestigious club competition. As per ESPN’s Dale Johnson, Los Blancos could face Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus or RB Leipzig in the next round.

As defending champions and given their start to this season in the Premier League, the Merseyside giants will be regarded as favourites by many and could be a sensible option to back with this William Hill promo to win big on them going back-to-back in Europe.

The Spanish giants secured a win over Club Brugge to wrap up the group stage this week, with Luka Modric sealing victory with an excellent goal to finish things off in style.

Of course some supporters may twist Zidane’s comments but the Standard’s report suggest that the Madrid manager’s statement was made in a light-hearted manner.

Should the sides meet in this year’s competition, it would be a replay of the 2018 Champions League final which Liverpool lost 3-1.

Here’s what the Frenchman had to say on a potential clash with the Reds:

“If we play Liverpool, we will eliminate them,”

“We can’t do anything about the draw.”

Jurgen Klopp has established the Reds as the best side in the world over the last 18 months and it would be interesting to see how this team would fare against a club in Los Blancos that have a history filled with success in the Champions League.

Zidane returned to the Bernabeu outfit less than a year after leaving his position following his historic run of winning three Champions League titles in a row.

The Frenchman has actually won the competition in every season that he’s managed, could Los Blancos upset the odds and be crowned kings once again?