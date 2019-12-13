Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen for his club to strike a transfer deal for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguay international has had moments where he’s looked a fine player for the Gunners, though this rumoured interest, reported by Don Balon, would still come as something of a surprise.

Real tend to go for bigger names than Torreira, who hasn’t even established himself as a regular starter for Arsenal since he joined the club last season.

Still, Don Balon suggest Zidane is a fan of Torreira’s potential, and it may well be that he’d improve and flourish at the right club.

Torreira is a fine all-rounder in midfield, but his small physical frame might make him more ideally suited for La Liga in comparison to the more physically demanding Premier League.

The 23-year-old also has time on his side and could improve in years to come, and he’d certainly strengthen an area of weakness in Zidane’s squad.

Casemiro has not looked as consistent in recent times as he once was, and Don Balon note that Madrid’s manager sees Torreira as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian.