Former Arsenal star Ashley Cole feels that Carlo Ancelotti would be a suitable candidate to manage the Gunners.

The North London club appointed Cole’s former teammate Freddie Ljungberg as the interim manager following the sacking of Unai Emery. So far, Arsenal have won just one of their four matches under the Swede.

The Gunners have been linked to Ancelotti who got sacked by Napoli following their 4-0 win over Genk. The Mirror claimed that Arsenal were prepared to open talks with the former Chelsea manager.

Cole who played under Ancelotti, feels that he could be ideal to manage the Gunners. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Chelsea legend said: “I’ve spoken about him a lot, about how good he was on the pitch but also in terms on being a friend and being someone who is not always serious. When you go out on the training pitch you have to have a laugh. You have to enjoy what you’re doing and he brought that in training sessions, but then when we went to games he’d also give you that love, that push and the understanding of what it means to win games.

He’s won so much in his career with Milan as a player and of course as a coach, he’s someone who when he talks everyone listens. I think it would be great if he went to Arsenal.”

Ancelotti is among the most successful managers in football history and would be a good option for Arsenal. The Italian had a decent spell with Chelsea during which he won the Premier League and he could help Arsenal return to the Champions League.

The Gunners are currently 9th in the Premier League table and play their next fixture against Manchester City.