Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly contacted Arsenal to try to complete the permanent transfer of midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spain international is on loan at the Emirates Stadium this season and has had some good moments, though it’s been a poor season for Arsenal overall.

It remains to be seen how that might affect the Gunners’ plans for Ceballos, but Don Balon report that Perez is eager to offload him to the north London club on a permanent deal.

The report also explains that Real manager Zinedine Zidane is not a fan of Ceballos, with the pair having a poor relationship from their time working together.

This could end up backfiring on the French tactician as Ceballos looks a talented player with a big future, but Arsenal fans could be very happy indeed if he does end up overlooking the 23-year-old.

AFC did well to secure this loan signing and even if he’s been slow to settle in difficult circumstances this season, a permanent deal could be a wise long-term investment for the club.