Chelsea winger Pedro has made it clear he would welcome a transfer back to his former club Barcelona amid doubts over his future.

The Spanish wide-man has not been as much of a regular for the Blues this season since Frank Lampard came in as manager, and it would make sense that he could soon be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Pedro has been a fine servant for Chelsea since joining the club from Barcelona in 2015, having previously also starred as an important first-team player at the Nou Camp.

Still, it remains to be seen if Barca would realistically want to sign him now given the big names they already have competing for places up front.

Pedro will also turn 33 in the summer so is no longer playing at his peak level, meaning any move back to Barcelona would surely only be a short-term one.

The winger has also been linked as a target for Aston Villa by the Telegraph, and a move like that perhaps makes more sense for him at this stage of his career.

It seems, however, that he’s made it clear he’d be keen on a second spell at Barcelona if the move could be arranged.

“It’s an option that’s always there and that I hope it could happen,” Pedro told SER Catalunya, as quoted by Sport.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it’s evident that it’s a possibility to go back.

“I’ve always said it. It’s a club I have special love for because I support them. I’ve had so many experiences there and was there so many years, I feel loved by the fans.

“I don’t know if it’s in the hands of the president, the coach or whoever. I think for them my return is difficult but it’s clearly a possibility.”