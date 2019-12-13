Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has reportedly approved a potential transfer swoop for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez to help the club strengthen at the back.

The Spaniard is seemingly an admirer of Sanchez, according to Don Balon, as Barcelona consider a signing to bolster their options in central defence.

Sanchez initially looked a bright prospect at previous club Ajax, though he’s struggled to really establish himself during his time as a Tottenham player.

It could therefore make the Colombia international a realistic transfer target for Barca, and Pique’s apparent approval of the player could also help push the club to get a deal done.

Sanchez may not be perfect, but he could be well suited to Barcelona’s style of play and make an upgrade on the struggling Samuel Umtiti, who has had issues with both fitness and form in recent times at the Nou Camp.

Tottenham have not had the best start to the season, though their form has picked up since the appointment of Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

That said, letting a player like Sanchez go might not be the wisest decision when they need depth at the back, especially as Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen head towards being free agents next summer.