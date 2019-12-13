Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic reportedly prefers a move to Juventus.

The Croatian international has been a terrific player for the Blaugrana since joining them from Sevila. So far, Rakitic has made 283 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 34 goals and providing 39 assists.

However this season, the 31-year-old hasn’t been much of a regular under Ernesto Valverde, starting in only five of his 15 appearances so far. Rakitic has two assists against Real Valladolid and Real Mallorca to his name.

According to Calciomercato, Rakitic is interested in joining Juventus but the Bianconeri want to offload one of their midfielders before making a move for him.

Juventus currently have plenty of quality midfield players in their squad that include Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Sami Khedira and Emre Can. The report from Calciomercato also states that Can is the player who could most likely leave in January provided the right offer is made for him.

Currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt, Rakitic may have to be content with substitute appearances given the players Barcelona have in midfield. A move to Juventus might see him receive more first-team opportunities.