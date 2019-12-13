Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about Arsenal managerial target Mikel Arteta and whether or not he’s ready for that change in roles.

Arteta is currently one of Guardiola’s assistants at City but is very highly regarded for the work he does at the Etihad Stadium, while it’s easy to imagine how much he must have learned working along someone of Guardiola’s calibre.

Still, it’s a big step up to move from that and become a manager, though that has not stopped the Spaniard attracting rumoured interest from Arsenal – the club he captained as a player.

Arteta has been linked by the Daily Mirror and others as among the leading candidates for the Gunners job following the recent sacking of Unai Emery, and Guardiola seems to think he’s ready.

However, he also suggested the decision will ultimately rest with Arteta himself, so there’s not exactly much indication yet of whether he will in fact accept any offer that comes in from his old club.

“You can be a 45-year-old and believe you’re not ready [to become a manager] and 35 and believe you’re ready. Only he knows,” Guardiola is quoted by the Metro.

“I’ve spoken about the situation a few weeks ago, there’s no more to add. I said two weeks ago, he’s got two weeks more experience, so he’s ready.”