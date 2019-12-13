Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lavished praise on Mason Greenwood for his performance in last night’s win over AZ.

The Red Devils ended their Europa League group stages with a 4-0 win over the Dutch club. After a goalless first half, Ashley Young opened the scoring for Manchester United before Greenwood doubled the lead. The teenager scored his team’s fourth goal after Juan Mata netted the third.

At 18 years and 72 days, Greenwood became the youngest Manchester United player to score a brace in any European competition, surpassing Marcus Rashford who was 18 years and 117 days when he scored his first goals for the Red Devils against Danish club Midtjylland.

Solskjaer heaped praise on the young forward’s performance. As quoted by BBC, the Manchester United manager said: “He’s different class as a finisher, if there’s anything around the box you expect him to get a shot off and on target, he’s good at creating space for himself and right foot, left foot it doesn’t matter. I’m very pleased with his performance.

He’s a different type to Wazza [Wayne Rooney] and the good thing about Mason is he is just going to look forward to Sunday. It’s natural for him to score goals, it doesn’t matter what level it is.”

Greenwood has received plenty of first-team opportunities this season and has done pretty well for Manchester United so far. In 19 appearances across all competitions, the 18-year-old has netted six goals, four of which have come in the Europa League.

Manchester United’s next fixture is against Everton on Sunday and there’s a good chance of Greenwood featuring in the match as a substitute as Solskjaer might start Anthony Martial ahead of him.