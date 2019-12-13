Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has said that he wants to see Ben Chilwell sign for the Blues.

One of the best left-backs in the world, Chilwell has been in fine form for Leicester City this season, scoring a goal against Southampton and providing three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea were linked to the 22-year-old with Metro claiming that the Blues were interested in signing him. Cole praised Chilwell and said that he would love to see him at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Chelsea legend said: “I would love to see him at Chelsea. He’s doing really, really well at Leicester. He’s enjoying the way Brendan plays and his system; he’s got that licence to attack.

“When he’s played for England he’s played well – in his last game he got three assists. He’s shown quality not just on the ball, but one-on-one he can defend and he likes to defend. I think he’s quality and I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan, too, so I would like to see him here. Whether he would want to leave, or if Leicester would want to sell him, that’s something the clubs would have to talk about.

“Not forgetting we’ve got Alonso here and Emerson, who I like, and Cesar can also play there. So if you buy a player you’ve still got another three players you need to try to keep happy or whether they want to leave or not… so it’s a big decision for the club. But he’s got the quality. For sure he’s good enough.”

Currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt, Chilwell has been doing very well for Leicester City and has what it takes to play for any top club, let alone Chelsea. The Blues already have three quality players who can play at let-back. However, if any of them were to leave, then it would be best for them to make a move for Chilwell.