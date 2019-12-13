Liverpool have announced their second contract extension of the day with the news that James Milner has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Reds announced this via their official Twitter account his evening, and it follows their earlier announcement of a new contract for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Here’s the announcement below, with the Daily Mirror adding that Milner’s new deal keeps him at Anfield until 2022.

This Friday just keeps getting better! ??@JamesMilner has signed a new contract extension! ? pic.twitter.com/SIKtuPg4N5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2019

Despite his age, Milner remains a hugely important part of this Liverpool squad, and doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down.

The 33-year-old helped LFC win the Champions League last season and could now play his part in what looks an increasingly likely Premier League title victory for this season.

It’s certainly been a good day for Liverpool fans, with Klopp and Milner much-loved by supporters of the Merseyside giants.

Now all that remains is for the club to announce the signing of Takumi Minamino, who is expected to join Liverpool on January 1st, according to the Daily Mirror.