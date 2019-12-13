Video: Jurgen Klopp announces new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he’s signed a new contract with the club until 2024.

Watch the video below from the club’s official Twitter account, with the German tactician confirming the ‘breaking news’ and explaining his reasons for committing his future at Anfield.

This followed a tweet just a few minutes earlier that appeared to tease at another announcement, with fans probably expecting some news on Takumi Minamino following such heavy transfer speculation.

The Daily Mirror claim the Red Bull Salzburg star should be joining Liverpool on January 1st, subject to his completing a medical.

Still, LFC supporters will obviously also be thrilled with this news as Klopp has proven such a big success since he joined the club, leading them to the Champions League title last season and putting them in a commanding position to win the Premier League this term.