Liverpool fans will be excited by Jurgen Klopp’s response to Takumi Minamino transfer talk

Liverpool fans will no doubt have noticed Jurgen Klopp’s comments about Takumi Minamino amid strong transfer speculation linking the Red Bull Salzburg star with a move to Anfield.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Japan international looks set to join Liverpool on January 1st, and Klopp didn’t exactly do much to deny the speculation when he spoke at his press conference today.

As quoted below by Carl Markham, Klopp responded to questions about Minamino by saying he thinks he’s a very good player and that he’ll talk about him further ‘when’ the deal is done, rather than if.

JK on Minamino “We speak about it when it is sorted. A very good player but I saw a lot of very good players in the Salzburg team – much more than I wanted. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 13, 2019

Minamino caught the eye against Liverpool in their Champions League group game this season, with the home crowd getting a close look at their imminent signing as he scored a fine goal on the night.

The 24-year-old seems an ideal fit for LFC and Klopp’s comments above show he clearly rates him highly.

The Mirror note that Minamino could make his debut for the Merseyside giants in their derby clash against Everton on January 5th.