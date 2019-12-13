Lampard sends message to Chelsea transfer targets in response to question over Zaha, Ake & Chilwell

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sent a message to any potential players who could seal transfers to Stamford Bridge in January.

The Blues boss responded specifically to questions about Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

Zaha and Ake have been recently linked with Chelsea by the Guardian, while Chilwell has been mentioned as a target for the west London giants in a report from the Telegraph.

However, Lampard did not discuss the three players put to him specifically, and instead explained what he wanted from those who could link up with his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

“We want a top calibre of player who can improve us,” he is quoted by the Metro.

“I won’t hone in on those three (Zaha, Ake and Chilwell) but I’ve said before I’m happy with the squad. We have to look (at signing players) if we can.

“It is a joint-effort with the scouting teams, the board, the owner, myself. We work together.

“I will recommend players who can help us. I want players who want to come here and win and be a Chelsea player.”

Chelsea could surely do with Zaha in attack, however, following the summer departure of Eden Hazard, while Ake could be an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen in defence, with Chilwell also surely better than Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri at left-back.

CFC fans will surely be glad to see their club active in the transfer market again after their ban on signing players during the summer.