These fans all noticed the same thing about Jurgen Klopp’s new Liverpool contract

Liverpool FC
Loads of Liverpool fans noticed something intriguing about the timing of Jurgen Klopp’s new contract announcement.

The Reds boss today confirmed via the club’s official Twitter account that he’d agreed a new deal at Anfield until 2024, which will obviously go down as great news for the club’s supporters.

Klopp has been a huge success since taking over at Liverpool and it seems ideal for them to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

However, many LFC fans will be dreaming of the legendary Steven Gerrard one day replacing him, and, funnily enough, he too signed a new contract with Rangers today.

Like Klopp, his new deal also runs until 2024, and many fans now seem convinced this could be deliberate as it means the timing will work well for him to then take over from Klopp at Liverpool.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and five years from now, but here’s now the news is going down on Twitter, and it’s fair to say these fans may well have a point…

