Liverpool players reportedly raved about Takumi Minamino and urged Jurgen Klopp to try to sign him after playing against him in their Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

The Japan international is expected to join Liverpool on January 1st, according to the Daily Mirror, and he truly looks an exciting talent who could make a big impact for Klopp’s side.

While Minamino may not be the biggest name out there, it’s clear he’s already made a huge impression on his future team-mates, according to Goal.

Goal’s report states Liverpool players singled Minamino out as a player the club should try to sign after coming up against him in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old scored a fine goal at Anfield, but Goal claim he’d already caught Klopp’s eye before this season.

Liverpool fans will now hope this can lead to a successful deal this January, and that Minamino can continue to impress, this time alongside the other members of Klopp’s squad.

The Mirror claim Minamino could make his debut for the Reds on January 5th for the FA Cup clash with Everton.