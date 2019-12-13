Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for November.

The Senegal international has been in fine form for the Reds this season and had a significant role to play in their results last month. He started the month by assisting Liverpool’s equaliser against Aston Villa at Villa Park before scoring the last-gasp winner. After this, he scored in the next two fixtures against Manchester City and Crystal Palace. However, he was unable to find the net in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

SEE MORE: Liverpool unhappy with ‘ludicrous’ Takumi Minamino transfer claims

This is the third time Mane won this award, having bagged it previously this March and in August 2017. The 27-year-old has started December pretty well, scoring once and assisting twice during last week’s Merseyside Derby against Everton.

Given Mane’s current form, there’s little doubt that 2019/20 will be the best season of his career so far and he could end up being a front-runner for next year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Senegal international will be hoping to increase his goal tally tomorrow when Liverpool play Watford.